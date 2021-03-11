Dabo says one freshman ‘could be a very strong contributor’ for Clemson this year

It has only taken nine practices for Clemson freshman cornerback Nate Wiggins to make a big impression on his head coach.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said following Clemson’s scrimmage Wednesday evening that Wiggins has a chance to be an important contributor for the Tigers in 2021.

The four-star recruit from Atlanta was ranked as the No. 7 cornerback in the country for the class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. It’s safe to say that he is living up to the hype.

“This Nate Wiggins kid, he’s gonna be a good one,” Swinney said. “He is really talented and has a chance to really be a very strong contributor for us this year as a true freshman. He’s a natural guy. He’s got a lot to work with. Very gifted with his range, his speed. He can really run. He’s got great length. He’s a tough kid. He’s got excellent ball skills.”

Wiggins had an interception during Wednesday’s scrimmage, according to Swinney. And while he is still a ways away from being a finished product, his career is off to a promising start.

This offseason is an important one for Wiggins, and the fact that Clemson started spring practice early should prove to be beneficial for him later this year.

“He’s gotta grow up. He’s still got some maturing to do. He’s still gotta really learn a lot of the details,” Swinney said. “So this offseason — that’s one of the reasons I like going early. I like to get these guys in the weight room and have some really good time to develop and transform physically. That has served us well in the past and that will be a big key for Nate.”

Finally consistent

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas has had an up-and-down career thus far. Swinney is hopeful that the former five-star recruit is ready to finish his time at Clemson on a high note.

Thomas has been consistent so far this spring, according to Swinney. That is a big change from last year.

The senior missed time at the start of last season as he recovered from COVID, then missed the final two games of the 2020 season for an unspecified reason.

“He’s been consistent, and he was consistently inconsistent last year. Just for all kinds of reasons,” Swinney said. “That’s probably the biggest thing has just been his availability. He’s been here every day. He’s been very consistent. And that’s all we need. I’m excited for him to hopefully finish up strong and really have the type of offseason that he needs to have and wants to have.”

Thomas appeared in seven games last year, making one start. He has 22.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks over three years so far in his college career.

“That’s another group that’s got a chance to really be pretty special,” Swinney said of Clemson’s defensive ends. “X is a key guy, and we’re going to need him.”