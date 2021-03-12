Live updates: UNC basketball vs. Florida State

Florida State’s Wyatt Wilkes (31) fouls North Carolina’s Day’Ron Sharpe (11) during the first half on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina takes on Florida State at 8:30 p.m., Friday in the Greensboro Coliseum in the ACC tournament semifinals for the right to face Georgia Tech in the championship. The Tar Heels (18-9) dispatched with Virginia Tech 81-73 in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The No. 2 seed Seminoles advanced to the semifinals after Duke was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. The Heels and Noles split their regular season meetings with FSU winning 82-75 in Tallahassee and UNC winning 78-70 in Chapel Hill.

