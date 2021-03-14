Passed over by NCAA. Duke also won’t play in NIT.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is not happy during the second half of Duke’s 70-56 victory over Louisville in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

For the first time in 26 years, an NCAA tournament will be played without the Duke Blue Devils.

The NCAA selection committee deemed Duke’s season not good enough after the Blue Devils went 13-11 in the pandemic-altered season.

Duke last missed the NCAA tournament in 1995, the season coach Mike Krzyzewski was sidelined from early January on and the Blue Devils went 2-14 in ACC play and 13-18 overall.

Since then, Duke has had winning records every season and played in every NCAA tournament. The Blue Devils were 25-6 last season when the pandemic caused the NCAA tournament’s cancellation.

The Blue Devils also chose not to be considered for the 16-team National Invitation Tournament, which is being held entirely in Frisco, Texas, this season.

Duke went 11-11 in the regular season, losing three games in a row entering the ACC tournament. Seeded No. 10, the Blue Devils blasted No. 15 seed Boston College, 86-51, on Tuesday before knocking off No. 7 seed Louisville, 70-56, on Wednesday.

After that game, one of Duke’s walk-on players tested positive for COVID-19. Once back on campus in Durham, the player was tested again by Duke staff. His positive test result, received Thursday morning, led to the Blue Devils pulling out of the ACC tournament. Their quarterfinal game with Florida State was canceled and the Seminoles advanced to Friday’s semifinals.

With the players and coaches in quarantine, Duke athletics director Kevin White initially declared the Blue Devils season over with their abrupt ACC tournament departure. But medical officials declared Duke’s players, who have all tested negative daily for the virus since last fall, could exit their quarantine after seven days if they continued to test negative and show no symptoms.

That opened the door for Duke to play in the NCAA tournament if selected. The Blue Devils were also available to be one of four standby teams ready to enter the bracket if a team had to pull out of the NCAA tournament prior to Tuesday at 6 p.m.

But the committee didn’t have the Blue Devils rated high enough for even that role. Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Mississippi are the designated standby teams since the committee deemed them the first four teams out of the field.