Clemson vs Rutgers NCAA basketball tournament score, game updates

Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) drives on Clemson forward Aamir Simms (25) during the first half of a men’s college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

No. 7 seed Clemson (16-7) faces No. 10 Rutgers (15-11) in the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The game, part of the Midwest region, tips off at 9:20 p.m. Friday on TBS and will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What’s the Clemson Rutgers NCAA score right now?

Ron Harper Jr. with posterizing dunk

Ron Harper Jr., son of former NBA player Ron Harper, made his presence known early with a thunderous dunk over Clemson’s PJ Hall in the first half.

Clemson, Rutgers road to March Madness

Clemson is making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018. The Tigers were 16-7 overall and tied for fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 10-6 record. Aamir Simms and Clyde Trapp are the two lone players left from the 2018 team.

Rutgers is making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1991. The Scarlet Knights went 15-11 and were tied for sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-0 record.

Final Clemson-Rutgers basketball betting odds

Rutgers is favored over Clemson by 2 points, according to VegasInsider.

Where is Clemson University?

Clemson University is located in the town of Clemson, in the Upstate region of the state of South Carolina. The university, with an enrollment of about 20,000 undergraduates, is actually larger than the town, which has an estimated population of 17,102, per the U.S. Census Bureau. Greenville, South Carolina, with a population of roughly 70,000, is 30 miles away.

Where is Rutgers University?

Rutgers University is located in New Jersey and has three campuses with its largest in New Brunswick in the Township of Piscataway. The university was founded in 1766 and was originally called Queens College. It is the eighth oldest in the country and largest public university in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area. It has an undergraduate enrollment of 36,158.