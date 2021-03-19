ACC

Live updates: UNC basketball vs. Wisconsin in NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) drives to the basket past Florida State’s Anthony Polite (2) during the first half of UNCs game against Florida State in the seminfinals of the ACC Mens Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 12, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.

North Carolina takes on Wisconsin with a tip time of 7:10 p.m., Friday in Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana in the NCAA Tournament’s first round. The matchup will likely come down to which team can establish its own pace. Tar Heels (18-10) would like to play fast. The Badgers would like to keep it slow. UNC is 3-1 against Wisconsin with each game coming during coach Roy Williams’ tenure. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Starting lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot.

Wisconsin: Dmitrik Trice, Brad Davidson, Aleem Ford, Tyler Wahl, Nate, Ruevers.

