A player named Jordan helps knock UNC from NCAA tournament

While North Carolina’s players not named Stephanie Watts struggled to find their shooting range, Jordan Lewis’ accuracy was enough for Alabama to end the Tar Heels’ season on Monday.

Lewis poured in a career-best 32 points, including four 3-pointers, as the No. 7 seed Crimson Tide took the lead early and never let UNC catch up in beating the 10th-seeded Tar Heels 80-71 in an NCAA women’s basketball tournament first-round game at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

North Carolina (13-11) hit just 2 of its first 16 shots in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide led by as many as nine and never trailed the rest of the game. The Tar Heels finished 26-70 (37.1%) from the field, including 10 of 24 on 3-pointers.

Watts stood out for UNC on offense as she provided most of their scoring production. She scored 29 points by hitting 10 of 16 shots, including 7 of 11 3-pointers.

UNC’s Janelle Bailey, after missing her first six shots of the game, finished with 16 points on 8 of 19 shooting. She also grabbed nine rebounds. The senior center was the only player on UNC’s roster who had started an NCAA tournament game prior to Monday.

Freshman guard Deja Kelly, who made the ACC’s all-freshman team, struggled in a return to her hometown. The San Antonio native hit just 1 of 13 shots to score seven points.

A senior guard, Lewis added 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead Alabama (17-9). Playing in their first NCAA tournament since 1999, the Crimson Tide will play either No. 2 seed Maryland or No. 15 seed Mount Saint Mary’s in the second round.