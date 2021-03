ACC UNC falls to Alabama in NCAA women’s tournament March 22, 2021 03:03 PM

Jordan Lewis poured in a career-best 32 points, including four 3-pointers, as the No. 7 seed Crimson Tide beat the 10th-seeded UNC Tar Heels 80-71 in an NCAA women’s basketball tournament first-round game at San Antonio’s Alamodome, Mar. 22, 2021.