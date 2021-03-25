NC State vs. Colorado State NIT live blog: Wolfpack up over Rams at the break

N.C. State (14-10) takes on Colorado State (19-6) in the second round of the NIT. This is the first meeting between the Wolfpack and Rams. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates before during and after the game.

N.C. State 28, Colorado State 25: Halftime

Colorado State shot 1-15 from three in the first half, but the Rams were still in the game at the break.

N.C. State struggled to find consistent scoring outside of senior D.J. Funderburk, who had 11 at the half. Funderburk did pick up a third foul and spent the final minutes of the first half on the bench. The Rams only led once, 12-11, but forced eight Wolfpack turnovers to hang around.

Funderburk shot 5-5 from the field, but the rest of the team struggled, outside of Manny Bates (3-4, 7 points).

DJ leads the way in scoring

N.C. State senior D.J. Funderburk scored the first seven points of the game and helped the Wolfpack jump out to a 7-0 lead over Colorado State.

Funderburk is 5-5 from the field, while the rest of the team is 2-12. The Rams started 0-5 from the field, then hit four of their next six to briefly take a lead.

Shakeel Moore came off the bench and scored on an old-fashioned three-point play to push the Wolfpack lead to four.

Pregame notes

N.C. State enters Thursday’s game having won six of its last seven games. The Pack is a 1.5 point favorite over Colorado State. Predicted starting lineups for N.C. State will be freshmen Cam Hayes and Dereon Seabron, sophomore Manny Bates, junior Jericole Hellems and senior D.J. Funderburk.