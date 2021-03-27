Two NC State baseball players suspended from team after felony charges

Two North Carolina State University baseball players were suspended this week after being arrested and charged with felony offenses, according to arrest records and a statement from the athletics department. Roger Winstead

David Harrison, 21, and William Kent Klyman, 23, were arrested Friday and charged with breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, according to Wake County arrest records. Klyman, who goes by Kent, also faces a charge of assault and battery. The crimes occurred on Wednesday, according to the records.

Eric Curry, a spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, deferred questions to N.C. State University Police, who made the arrests. The News & Observer has reached out to University Police for more details.

Fred Demarest, Senior Associate Athletic Director at N.C. State, said in a statement that the university is aware of the charges and is awaiting further details.

“The student-athletes involved have been suspended from athletic participation pending resolution of this matter in accordance with the NC State Student-Athlete Code of Conduct,” he said.

Klyman, a senior from Williamsburg, Va., pitches for the Wolfpack. Harrison, also a pitcher, is a junior from Rocky Mount.

N.C. State’s baseball team is playing against the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this weekend.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.