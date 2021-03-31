Columbia native, Clemson guard will go through NBA process

Clemson guard Clyde Trapp announced Wednesday that he is putting his name in for the NBA Draft.

Trapp, the former Lower Richland High School standout, posted on Twitter that he is entering the NBA Draft but not signing with an agent — a move that opens the door for him to return to college. If Trapp withdraws from the draft process, he will try and be a graduate transfer somewhere else, according to his social media post.

Trapp has one year of eligibility left after the NCAA gave athletes an extra year because of COVID-19.

“I want to Clemson University for a successful 4 years,” Trapp wrote. “Clemson always will be a special place for me. I am excited to see what is next for me and my future.”

Usually, the NBA requires underclassmen to declare their eligibility by the middle to end part of April or about 60 days prior to the NBA draft. But this year’s draft won’t be until July 29 because the league’s season didn’t start on time.

Trapp started all 24 games this season for Clemson and averaged 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The Tigers made the NCAA tournament for the second time in the last three years and lost in the first round to Rutgers.

Trapp had one of his best games of the season against Rutgers, scoring 14 points including 11 straight at one point, in the 60-56 loss. After the game, Trapp reflected on his time at Clemson and the team even before he took questions from reporters.

“I am just so proud of this team, coaching staff and the younger guys,” Trapp said. “This is something they should strive to live for and play in again. I am thankful for coach [Brad] Brownell and this opportunity. It has been great these four years.”

In all, Trapp appeared in 108 games during his Clemson career. He tore his ACL in June of 2019 and still managed to appear in 21 games that year.

Trapp is the fourth Tiger to announce he is leaving the program joining John Newman III, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and signee Lucas Taylor, who received a release of his National Letter of Intent. Newman III announced Tuesday he is headed to UNC Greensboro.

“You plan, I plan, but GOD is the best of planners” #C2B THANK YOU CLEMSON pic.twitter.com/c7jwIKdwgU — Clyde Trapp Jr. (@CTrapp_0) March 31, 2021