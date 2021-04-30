NC State basketball’s Shakeel Moore to enter the transfer portal

Shakeel Moore arrived at N.C. State with a lot of potential and showed flashes of his abilities during his freshman season. Unfortunately, that potential will be reached elsewhere.

Moore, the athletic guard from Greensboro, entered his name into the transfer portal.

During his one season at N.C. State Moore appeared in all 25 games with just two starts. Moore (6-1, 180) averaged 6.8 points per game as a freshman. He scored 8 points in 24 minutes of action in a loss to Colorado State in the NIT. Moore also finished that game with a season-high five turnovers.

Moore had a breakout game on Dec. 22, scoring 17 points in a home win over North Carolina. That game also featured a highlight reel dunk over Tar Heels’ 7-foot freshman Walker Kessler. He scored 12 in the next game versus Boston College and had his career-high (19) in a rematch with the Eagles in Raleigh on Feb. 6.

One of the best on-ball defenders on the roster, Moore led the team in steals with 35. But Moore could never crack the starting lineup in a loaded backcourt that included senior Braxton Beverly, junior Thomas Allen and fellow freshman Cam Hayes.

Even when Allen suffered a season-ending injury Moore never started alongside Hayes. That duty went to redshirt freshman Dereon Seabron.

Moore and Hayes were envisioned more as the backcourt of the future for the Wolfpack. Moore, a three-star recruit, was rated the No. 4 player in North Carolina by 247Sports and the No. 24 point guard in the nation.

Moore finished his high school career at Moravian Prep with fellow N.C. State signee Josh Hall, who never enrolled and is a rookie with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NC State basketball roster

WHO’S GONE?

Braxton Beverly (G, 6-0, 185) *

Nick Farrar (F, 6-6, 260) *

Max Farthing (G, 6-7, 210) *

Shakeel Moore (G, 6-1, 180) *

D.J. Funderburk (F, 6-10, 225)

*Transferred

UNDECIDED ON RETURN

Devon Daniels (G, 6-5, 200)

NEW FACES

Jayden Gardner (F, 6-7, 235) *

Greg Gantt (F, 6-8, 220) *

Casey Morsell (G, 6-3, 196) *

Breon Pass (G, 6-0, 175)

Ernest Ross (F, 6-9, 210)

Terquavion Smith (G, 6-3, 180)

*Transfer

RETURNING

Jericole Hellems (F, 6-7, 205)

Manny Bates (F, 6-11, 230)

Thomas Allen (G, 6-1, 180)

Chase Graham (G, 6-1, 170) *

Dereon Seabron (G, 6-7, 180)

Cam Hayes (G, 6-3, 175)

Jaylon Gibson (G, 6-9, 210)

Ebenezer Dowuona (F, 6-11, 235)

*Walk on