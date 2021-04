ACC NC State’s Trent Pennix on moving into the JaySam position April 06, 2021 10:17 AM

N.C. State running back Trent Pennix talks in April 2021 with the News & Observer's Jonas Pope IV about moving into the 'JaySam' (Jaylen Samuels) position for the upcoming season. Samuels caught a school-record 202 passes and scored 47 touchdowns.