ACC

Talking Preps: Kennedy Meeks on Roy Williams, Hubert Davis; the HS Heisman watchlist

Kennedy Meeks, a former McDonald’s All-American, won a state championship at West Charlotte High School before he became a national champion playing for Roy Williams at North Carolina.

Meeks will join “Talking Preps” Tuesday night to discuss his former head coach, and new Tar Heels’ coach Hubert Davis, who was an assistant when Meeks played in Chapel Hill.

The show starts live at 8 (replays after)

Also on tap:

Five new Grice’s Gems (top players from the week past): Ethan Burchfield, Leesville Road; Kyhlil Jones, Chapel Hill; Andrew Carter, East Forsyth; Tekhi Moss, South Mecklenburg; and Kyle Parsons, Weddington

Chris unveils new Sweet 16s in Charlotte and Raleigh (plus the ‘second’ Sweet 16 in Charlotte).

We preview the week’s big games in the Charlotte and Triangle regions; Kenzie interviews Providence tight end Mason Adkins.

Seven new Fresh Faces: Tyler Hoff, Hough; James Pearce, Vance; Milan Summers, Dudley; Jemon Smith, East Forsyth; Ethan Rhodes, Maiden; Jordan Dumornay, Western Alamance; Jack Crump, Monroe; and Elijah McWilliams, Hough

And, finally, we reveal our High School Heisman watch list, and it’s a Sweet 16.

Watch right here, or on social media

YouTube: https://bit.ly/39Nq7F9

Facebook: https://bit.ly/2Rg9KL3

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3cUlWtd

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service