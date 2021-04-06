Talking Preps: Kennedy Meeks on Roy Williams, Hubert Davis; the HS Heisman watchlist

Kennedy Meeks, a former McDonald’s All-American, won a state championship at West Charlotte High School before he became a national champion playing for Roy Williams at North Carolina.

Meeks will join “Talking Preps” Tuesday night to discuss his former head coach, and new Tar Heels’ coach Hubert Davis, who was an assistant when Meeks played in Chapel Hill.

The show starts live at 8 (replays after)

Also on tap:

▪ Five new Grice’s Gems (top players from the week past): Ethan Burchfield, Leesville Road; Kyhlil Jones, Chapel Hill; Andrew Carter, East Forsyth; Tekhi Moss, South Mecklenburg; and Kyle Parsons, Weddington

▪ Chris unveils new Sweet 16s in Charlotte and Raleigh (plus the ‘second’ Sweet 16 in Charlotte).

▪ We preview the week’s big games in the Charlotte and Triangle regions; Kenzie interviews Providence tight end Mason Adkins.

▪ Seven new Fresh Faces: Tyler Hoff, Hough; James Pearce, Vance; Milan Summers, Dudley; Jemon Smith, East Forsyth; Ethan Rhodes, Maiden; Jordan Dumornay, Western Alamance; Jack Crump, Monroe; and Elijah McWilliams, Hough

▪ And, finally, we reveal our High School Heisman watch list, and it’s a Sweet 16.

Watch right here, or on social media

