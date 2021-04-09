How quarterback Devin Leary is preparing this spring to lead the NC State offense

N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) prepares to pass during the second half of Virginia Tech’s 45-24 victory over N.C. State at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Devin Leary is still an undergraduate student at N.C. State, but the Wolfpack quarterback is getting a different education on the practice field this spring.

His sensei is second-year offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tim Beck. The course: Quarterbacking 101.

COVID shut down spring ball last year and Leary was shut down for the year after a season-ending injury in October. So the sample size work we saw from Leary in just four games was just the introductory class.

Beck and Leary have had the full 15 practices this spring to get acquainted with one another. Last spring Beck was new to the staff after previously coaching at Texas. Due to COVID, he never got a chance to really introduce his new system to any of the quarterbacks.

Then the season started and Leary, who was named the starter in the spring, missed a chunk of fall camp due to COVID protocol. Once Leary took over as the full time starter in Game 3, things looked up for the Wolfpack offense. Two games later, Leary’s fibula snapped and he was done for the year.

N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) gives a thumbs-up as he is taken off the field after being injured during the second half of N.C. State’s 31-20 victory over Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

On the same page

Leary made a full recovery and has been able to participate in all spring drills. This spring has allowed the teacher and student plenty of time to get on the same page, and it’s paying off big time, according to head coach Dave Doeren.

“You’re starting to see Devin finish the coach’s sentences,” Doeren said. “He knows the offense now and it’s just putting it into play.”

Last spring they couldn’t get on the field, so Beck had to install his offense virtually. Leary seemed to have a firm grasp on the X’s and O’s, but his season was cut short just when it looked like he was hitting his stride. He spent a lot of time after the season rehabbing, so the spring has been a refresher course of what little information he learned in 2020.

Even with limited knowledge of the new system, and just four games to showcase it, Leary was clearly the right man to lead Beck’s style of play. Before breaking his leg in the first half against Duke on Oct. 17, Leary passed for 890 yards and eight touchdowns, four fewer than Bailey Hockman who played in six more games than Leary.

Leary’s brightest moment was his 79-yard drive with 1:44 remaining in the game to beat Pittsburgh on the road. But fans never got to see Leary grow with Beck’s system once he went down.

Heading into Saturday’s spring football game, Leary and Beck are speaking the same language.

“By the time I got injured I thought I had a really good grasp of the offense,” Leary said, putting heavy emphasis on the word thought. “Transitioning to now, Coach Beck is able to teach us everything and be able to fully explain his system from the beginning. And I think that’s just helped me tremendously, because now I’m able to get on the same page with him and be able to always be one step ahead of anything.”

N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) avoids the pressure by Duke’s Ben Frye during the second half of N.C. State’s 31-20 victory over Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Lesson from injury

Of course Leary wanted to finish last season, but the bad break he caught in his leg turned out to be a blessing in disguise between the ears.

The time off the field allowed Leary a unique opportunity to get a better understanding of Beck’s new system off the field. The game slowed down for Leary and he was able to watch it as if he were a coach last season.

“Just being able to break things down mentally, not being able to physically do things out there, as I wanted to but being able to take things off and film,” Leary said. “Being able to learn different aspects of the game and being able to study differently as far as if it was mechanics or techniques that I needed to improve on while I was playing so it definitely gave me an opportunity to grow and improve my game.”

While Leary was gaining confidence in his knowledge of the offense, he had to rebuild the confidence in being able to play on a surgically repaired leg. One of the hardest parts was building the muscles (calve, quads) back after his surgery.

He was back on the sidelines supporting his team all season, wearing a walking boot and using a scooter to get around. Once he got the boot off he was ready to start throwing again right away. In fact, when he was still using the scooter, Leary found time on the practice field to get in a few throws.

“I think I’ve never really lost that feeling of wanting to throw, wanting to be out there,” Leary said. “But being able to transition from my scooter to the crutches and to take off the boot was one of the best feelings ever because I was able to do something that I always love doing.”

Even though it took an injury for it to happen, Doeren believes having the game taken away gives players like Leary a different outlook.

“I think losing the game to injury, it’s a humbling thing,” Doeren said. “It’s a reflecting part of the game you wish every player could have without being injured. It really does give you some perspective to how much you love the game and how much you regret taking some things lightly. You wish you could practice, you’re dying to practice. But when you’re healthy it’s like ‘ah man I have to practice.”

Being back on the field, taking advantage of once again being able to play the game that was taken away from him, Leary has found, not only his skills, but his voice as a leader.

“I think the biggest step that I took this offseason was just being able to use my voice,” Leary said. “Just every single workout being able to be that guy that’s breaking down the group, being the guy that’s motivated other people, whether it’s someone lifting a heavy weight just always brings in positive energy. And I think that was kind of one of my goals, after I got injured was that I told myself I would never take anything with football for granted.”

What’s next

Kay Yow Spring Game

When: Saturday, April 10, 1 p.m.

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium

Watch: ACC Network