NC State plans to upgrade Carter-Finley Stadium. Where that $700,000 will come from.

Carter-Finley Stadium is seen in this iPhone panorama photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State plans to use $700,000 in PNC Arena naming-rights money to upgrade the north end of Carter-Finley Stadium with new food options while replacing some of the end-zone bleachers with new premium seating.

The Centennial Authority, which oversees the arena, called an unscheduled meeting Wednesday to approve the spending, which would turn some parking at the northeast corner of the stadium into a food-truck area that also serves barbecue and beer while creating additional concourse space.

The plan also would add premium seating in the north end zone. That plan would remove 1,700 metal bleachers, which are currently used for overflow seating and additional tickets for visiting teams. The loge and suite seating section would include carpeting, tents and tables.

The expansion to the northeast corner is budgeted to cost $225,000 and the new premium seating is budgeted to cost $475,000, according to documents submitted to the authority.

N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan was not immediately available for comment.

The funds would come from N.C. State’s share of the arena naming-rights deal with PNC Bank. That agreement specifies that money be used for upgrades to the arena and its surroundings, so the Centennial Authority has to approve the university’s plan. That approval is expected to be a formality.