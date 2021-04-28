Instate defender hoping he can ‘fit that role of Isaiah Simmons’ for Clemson

Safety Randy “Deuce” Caldwell of Mauldin has scheduled an unofficial visit with Clemson for June 1, the first day 2022 prospects can get out and visit schools again. Caldwell (6-1, 210) does not yet have a Clemson offer, but he’s been talking with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn a good bit, and feels good about where he stands with them.

“I feel like an offer is coming,” Caldwell said. “They have been telling me I fit like an Isaiah Simmons type of player — a Sam, Will, nickel type of player who can play in the box, have at least 10 tackles a game, but can drop back in coverage and have at least 5 PBUs and an interception a game. I’m just trying to fit that role of Isaiah Simmons. I really look up to him because I feel like we play alike. He was a big, athletic kid who played on both sides of the ball, and I play on both sides of the ball now. I just really look up to him with everything he does.”

Caldwell has offers from Minnesota, Baylor, North Carolina, West Virginia, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, UCF, East Carolina, Ole Miss, USF, Coastal Carolina and others. A Clemson offer, however, would shake up things in his recruiting.

“It would mean a lot,” Caldwell said. “My recruiting started off real slow. I got my first two offers in 10th grade. At the beginning of my junior season, I picked up two more offers. It’s taking off as of right now. An offer from Clemson would mean a lot. It’s a home-state offer, hometown offer. I’m big on being the hometown hero. An offer from Clemson would boost my recruitment and my rankings a lot.”

Caldwell said besides his conversations with the Clemson coaches, he’s also talking with two former Tigers who yield a lot of respect for their careers there.

“I’ve been keeping a close relationship with coach Venables, coach Conn and been in on a lot of phone calls with the different coaches on the defensive side of the ball. I’ve been staying in close contact with them,” Caldwell said. “I told them how I now a lot of people that played at Clemson. Tajh Boyd, I have a real close relationship with him. K’Von Wallace, I have a real close relationship with him. I’ve been talking to them a lot and talking to the coaching staff a lot and building a great relationship with the coaching staff.”

Caldwell said he has not had much contact with South Carolina in recent weeks. He has scheduled an official visit to UCF for June 25.

Last season Caldwell had 38 tackles with two pass breakups. He also scored seven offensive touchdowns. As a sophomore, he had 59 tackles with four tackles for loss, four interceptions and five passes broken up.

Caldwell, who also plays basketball for Legacy Charter in Greenville, is rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 16 prospect in South Carolina.

4-star DJ Wesolak taking serious look at Clemson

In recent years, Clemson football has placed its fair share of defensive linemen into the NFL. Defensive end D.J. Wesolak of Boonville, Missouri has definitely noticed the quality of player the Tigers have produced at his position.

That’s one reason Wesolak (6-6, 235) has the Tigers in his top 15 and plans to visit in June.

“The success they’ve had the past couple of years has been phenomenal,” Wesolak said. “They’ve got that great culture there. It’s a small, home feeling; everybody loves each other. They just love building those relationships and bringing in special players that love the game but also love more than the game.”

Wesolak — a four-star prospect — said Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are paying particular attention to him, and it’s made an impact on his thinking.

“They made me a priority to them, keeping up with me every day,” Wesolak said. “At least once or twice a week they try to get me on a FaceTime with everybody. All the D-staff, all the players, all the GAs, all the coaches, just trying to get to know me. Obviously trying to reach out and get to know me more, you know try to make me feel important to their culture.”

Both defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall like the diversity of Wesolak’s skills and what that could mean to the Tigers’ front seven.

“They just love how athletic I can be, how I can fit many things that they do,” according to the Missourian. “They love that I can play the Buck position and do a lot from that standpoint, just how long I am.”

Wesolak narrowed his list to 15 earlier this month. Making the cut were Clemson, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, LSU, Arizona State, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Miami, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M. He plans to attend Clemson’s Elite Retreat on June 11 but is holding off on an official visit with the Tigers for now.

“They really want us (prospects) to save our visits for OV’s in the season so that we can watch them play,” Wesolak said.

Wesolak says that he hopes to privately commit in September and publicly announce his decision in December or January around the All-American game.

Other Clemson recruiting news, notes