UNC’s Michael Carter jetting to New York in 4th round of NFL draft

North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) scores on a 17-yard carry to give the Tar Heels’ a 7-0 lead over Western Carolina in the first quarter on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The New York Jets selected North Carolina running back Michael Carter in Saturday’s fourth round of the NFL draft.

With Javonte Williams’ selection in the second round, it marked the first time since 2017 that the Tar Heels have had two running backs drafted. T.J. Logan and Elijah Hood were taken in the fifth and seven rounds, respectively, in 2017.

Carter, 5-foot-8, 201 pounds, led the Tar Heels with more than 1,000 yards rushing in each of the past two seasons, including 1,245 yards as a senior. That vaulted him into fourth place in UNC history with 3,404 career rushing yards.

Most 20+ yard runs over the last two seasons in CFB (29).



pic.twitter.com/fuKyjaQGa4 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 1, 2021

He was named to the Associated Press’ All-America third team and was all-ACC first team. Carter rushed for more than 200 yards in a game twice this season. He had 214 yards against Virginia Tech and 308 yards in a record-setting performance at Miami. It was Carter’s career high, the second highest in school history and the fourth most in ACC history.

“People worry about his size — Michael is very strong, and he plays bigger than his height,” UNC coach Mack Brown told reporters last month before the school’s pro day. “So he can pass protect, he can catch the ball. But what he’s got is the power to run inside and he’s got an amazing ability to be patient and and make the cut.”