UNC’s Dazz Newsome selected by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the NFL Draft

North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (5) tries to dive into the end zone but was ruled out of bounds in the first quarter against Wake Forest at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Chicago Bears selected North Carolina receiver Dazz Newsome in the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday, with the 221st overall pick.

Newsome became the fifth UNC player taken overall, which was the most the program has had since six players were taken in the 2017 draft. He joined running back Javonte Williams (Denver, second round), linebacker Chazz Surratt (Minnesota, third round), receiver Dyami Brown (Washington, third round) and running back Michael Carter (New York Jets, fourth round) in hearing his name called.

Newsome, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, started 24 games for the Tar Heels the past two seasons and he may have a pair of contact lenses to thank for that. Newsome was second on the Tar Heels in receiving this season with 54 receptions, 684 yards and six touchdowns.

He was named second team All-ACC as a junior after leading UNC with 72 catches and was second on the team with 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns. Newsome adds value in the return game as well, he was second in the ACC in punt return yards last season with 168.

Newsome finished his four-year career with the Tar Heels third in career receptions with 182 , fifth in career receiving yards with 2,435 and tied for seventh with 18 career receiving touchdowns.