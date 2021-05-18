Top recruit no stranger to Clemson campus, but June visit brings plenty of new perks

The dead period ends May 31, and recruits will swarm the countryside to check out their top schools in June.

In many cases, it will be the first time the prospects and their recruiters have met face to face. The NCAA put a halt to such interactions at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.

One of those anxious to meet the guys he’s communicated with via phone, text, Zoom and FaceTime is highly regarded corner Toriano Pride of St. Louis. He will take an official visit to Ohio State June 4, and then he’ll be at Clemson for the Elite Retreat June 11. He also plans to see Missouri, Oregon and Auburn.

Pride, a four-star prospect, will be no stranger to the Clemson campus.

“I’ve been to Clemson like three times, so all of my boxes are checked really,” Pride said about his return trip to the Upstate. “I just look forward to actually meeting coach (Mike) Reed, coach (Brent) Venables and coach (Dabo) Swinney in-person instead of over the phone. I kind of already know how they move and how their personalities are. I feel like I’ve met them already in-person even though I haven’t. I look forward to going to coach Reed’s house and eating dinner with him. And the biggest thing is actually being in the facility — and the pictures. I think that’s the biggest thing I want to get is pictures.”

Pride’s most recent visit to Clemson was to check out the spring game, with a previous stop earlier this year after a seven-on-seven tournament in Myrtle Beach. The junior has been on plenty of FaceTime and Zoom video calls with the Clemson staff, but he’s looking forward to meeting with the coaches during his planned visit the weekend of June 10-13.

Defensive coordinator Venables and corners coach Reed have been the leaders in Pride’s recruitment, and both coaches like the versatility that Pride would bring to the secondary.

“I like how they run their program and I like how they’re family oriented. I really like coach Reed and coach Venables,” Pride said. “They can put me everywhere in the secondary because I’m dynamic. And if I go in and grind, there’s a good chance of playing early.”

The 5-foot-11 defensive back hasn’t quite narrowed his list of priorities with regards to his chosen school, but he clearly wants to fit in.

“To be honest, I could say a lot of stuff. But the biggest thing is whoever gives me the best opportunity,” he said. “I know I’ve got to go in and work for it, but I want to play early. I would love to get in the rotation and show what I can do. And if I go in there and do my thing, I hope I can get to play and get a starting spot eventually. And after college, too, being able to go in and get a degree.”

He has indicated that he wants to commit prior to the start of his senior season and, as of now, that timeline appears to be set in stone.

“The visits are going to help,” he said. “I’m ready to commit. I’m not trimming my list anymore.”

Pride is currently listed as the No. 71 player overall and the No. 10 cornerback in 247Sports recruiting rankings for the 2022 class. Pride has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl.

Top 2023 prospect could land Clemson offer

Five-star linebacker Malik Bryant (6-3, 230) of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida is one of the top prospects in the 2023 class. Bryant already holds offers from such elite programs as Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State.

Clemson has been in touch but has yet of offer. Bryant said he understands Clemson’s recruiting approach and is still interested while waiting on an offer.

“Clemson is just letting me know what coach Swinney does with underclassmen and waiting to offer going to their junior year,” Bryant said. “Coach (Lemanski) Hall, coach (Todd) Bates and coach Venables were all letting me know that they really like my film and they really like me, so when it’s time to offer I will be one of the top guys for them to offer. They really like my character. They were saying that I have five-star character and I’m a five-star human being. I have that leadership that they are looking for. They like my speed and how I beat defenders and shed blocks to get to the quarterback.”

Clemson has yet to send out offers for the 2023 class, but Bryant appears to be in position to grab one of those initial offers. If that’s the case, how might the Tigers stand out from those other schools?

“What I’m looking for in a school is a family and the coach to not beat around the bush and just get straight to the point with me, and I see that in Clemson,” Bryant said. “And just how everyone is so tight around the football program and close throughout the community. Clemson love is really different. They recruit hard.”

Bryant was named a MaxPreps sophomore All-American for the 2020 season and was the only sophomore named to the MaxPreps Florida All-State team. He believes his versatility is one of his biggest strengths.

“A lot of schools say outside linebacker, and a lot of schools say edge rusher,” Bryant details when sizing up his college position. “In the Clemson defense, it would be that 4-3 edge rusher and standing up on the edge as well. I feel like I separate myself with my ability and my versatility. I can drop into coverage, guard the tight end, guard running backs, guard the slot, and I can rush the pocket.”

Bryant’s recruitment still has a long way to go, but he already has an idea of what he will primarily be looking for in a school.

“I would say family, because everything revolves around family,” Bryant said. “Being able to trust one another and trust the coaching staff, all the way down to the nutritionists and everybody in the building. Just to be able to trust the people around me and being able to fit right in.”

In addition to his MaxPreps honors, Bryant has already received an invitation from the 2023 All-American Bowl Game.

Other Notes

▪ Greenville safety Ashton Whitner plans camp stops at Clemson June 3 and USC June 11 among his June travels. He has officials at Syracuse and West Virginia in June.

▪ From 247Sports on 2023 QB Arch Manning of New Orleans: The 247Sports Composite and Top247’s No. 1 rated passer in the 2023 class will camp at Clemson June 8-9 alongside his brother Heid Manning, who is a center. They will head to the state of Texas the next weekend and camp at SMU and Texas. The next weekend will be a stop to Alabama and the final weekend of June will feature a camp at Georgia.