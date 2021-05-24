Incoming NC State guards named to a high school all-star game roster. Will they play?

Terquavion Smith (1) of Farmville Central dunks for two points against Naikeed Thomas, left, of Broughton. The Farmville Central Jaguars played the Broughton Capitals in a boys basketball game that was part of the John Wall Holiday Invitational on December 26, 2019. newsobserver.com

N.C. State freshman guards Breon Pass and Terquavion Smith have already enrolled in summer school and are getting a jump start on their college careers. However, the duo is still receiving high praise on the prep scene.

The North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star game rosters were released over the weekend and Pass and Smith were named to the rosters. Smith is listed on the East roster and Pass is on the West team.

Pass just wrapped up his prolific dual-sport career by leading Reidsville High to a third straight NCHSAA 2A football championship. In the winter, Smith led the Farmville Central to a 2A basketball title. Smith and his Jaguars team defeated Pass and Reidsville in the playoffs, 83-57, en route to the state title.

Both guards enrolled in the first session of summer school at N.C. State earlier this month. The duo is part of a three-man freshman class for coach Kevin Keatts. The third member of the group, forward Ernest Ross, will enroll in the second session of summer school.

The three are part of a 2021 recruiting class that is ranked No. 5 in the ACC and No. 25 in the country, the highest national ranking for a class under Keatts.

Smith, a four-star recruit, averaged 25.6 points per game for the Jaguars. Pass, a three-star prospect, averaged 32.5 in 14 games for the Rams. Earlier this month after the 2A state championship football game, Pass was named the game’s Offensive MVP.

After the title game Pass, who had multiple Division I football offers, said he was giving up football for good.

“I’m strictly basketball now,” Pass told The News & Observer after the win. “I had fun with football, but this is my last game.”

Will Breon Pass and Terquavion Smith play?

The question now is will Wolfpack fans get to watch Pass and Smith play in one more prep game?

The East-West All-Star game is scheduled for July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The second session of summer school at N.C. State is June 28 through Aug. 3. There is precedent for athletes currently enrolled in summer college classes playing in the game.

In 2019, Kendal Moore, now a guard for the N.C. State women’s basketball team played in the event. Moore was already enrolled in summer school and working out with the Wolfpack basketball team. She scored 17 points in 23 minutes of action, taking a break from college to play one last prep game.

Former N.C. State forward Shaun Kirk (Whiteville) played in the East-West game in 2015, alongside former UNC forward Luke Maye (Hough).

Tar Heels signee D’Marco Dunn (Westover) is also on the East roster, giving the event some ACC firepower that’s missing most years. The East roster also features Heritage guard Lucas Taylor, who is headed to Wake Forest. Dunn is the No. 3 player in the state, according to 247Sports. Smith is No. 5 and Pass is No. 6, followed by Taylor at No. 7.

But all that ACC star power actually playing in the game isn’t a given at this point. Players who are selected can still choose not to play and be replaced before the games in July. If players are already enrolled in summer school and working out with their college teams, there’s a real possibility they could skip the game for fear of getting injured.

N.C. State did not immediately respond to The News & Observer inquiry on if Pass and Smith would play.

Notable locals

Triangle fans might flock to Greensboro not only to watch Pass and Smith, but to see other former local stars scheduled to play.

Former Panther Creek forward Daylan Berry (UNC-Charlotte) and Apex Friendship guard Kenny Noland are on the East roster. Knightdale guard Diamond Thomas (North Carolina Central) and Southeast Raleigh center Morgan Graham (Fayetteville State) are on the East women’s team.

The East-West All-Star games were founded by Bob Jamieson of Grimsley High School and Smith Barrier, Sports Editor of the Greensboro Daily News, in 1949. The games, which include basketball, football and soccer, are usually played the third week of July in conjunction with the annual North Carolina coaches clinic.