Here’s the 2021 ACC baseball tournament schedule and how to watch the games this week

newsobserver.com

The 2021 ACC baseball tournament will run Tuesday through Sunday this week at Truist Field in Charlotte.

Here is the schedule of the pool-play tournament and how to watch the games on TV. We’ll update this story throughout the week with scores as the tournament progresses.

Tuesday’s games

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 11 Clemson, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Pitt, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Wednesday

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 9 Duke, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Thursday

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Duke, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 7 Louisville, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Pitt, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Friday

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Virginia, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 6 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Saturday

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)

Sunday

ACC Championship, noon (ESPN2/ACCN Extra)