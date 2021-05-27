2021 ACC football schedule: Early-season game times and how to watch and stream games

newsobserver.com

Sixty thousand fans get to return to N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium on a Thursday night and North Carolina, expected to challenge Clemson for a seat on the ACC throne, starts its season in one of the most challenging venues in the league.

That’s the type of atmosphere ACC football fans can expect in the season’s opening weekend in September now that the conference released game times and networks for the first three weeks of the 2021 season.

”Our teams are playing arguably the toughest non-conference schedule in the country, which kicks off Labor Day weekend with games over five consecutive days.,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement.

The ACC also released times and network affiliates for all Thursday and Friday night games for the 2021 season, including a Friday matchup between UNC and N.C. State.

Each Triangle school plays one game on a Thursday night this season and at least one game on a Friday with N .C. State and UNC playing on the Friday after Thanksgiving for the first time since 2016.

The starting times and television designations for the remainder of the scheduled games will be announced during the season.

NC State

The Wolfpack will be the first ACC team to start the 2021 season, hosting UCF on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first time N.C. State will open the season at home on a Thursday since the 2016 opener against William & Mary. The last time the Pack hosted the Bulls was in 2008.

UNC

North Carolina released kickoff times and broadcast information for its football schedule, starting with its opener at Virginia Tech on Friday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The home opener against Georgia State will be televised on the ACC’s regional sports network package (Bally Sports South in N.C.) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. That will be followed by Virginia on Sept. 18, also at home, at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. The Tar Heels get a primetime viewing slot Nov. 11 at Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. And their game the day after Thanksgiving at N.C. State will either be on ABC or ESPN at 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

UNC travels to face Notre Dame on Oct. 30 with a previously announced time of 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

The broadcast schedule at times of the Tar Heels’ remaining six games -- at Georgia Tech (Sept. 25), Duke (Oct. 2), Florida State (Oct. 9), Miami (Oct. 16), Wake Forest (Nov. 6) and Wofford (Nov. 20) -- will all be determined no more than 12 days before they are played.

The Heels are coming off an 8-4 season that saw their first-ever appearance in the Orange Bowl. Expectations for the 2021 season are among the highest they’ve been in program history largely due to the return of rising junior quarterback Sam Howell.

Duke

That same night Duke takes a short trip down 85 to the Queen City to take on Charlotte in a 7 p.m. game televised by CBS Sports Network. Coming off a dismal 2-9 season, Duke at least gets to start the new season against one of the teams it defeated last season. The Blue Devils beat Charlotte, 53-19, last Oct. 31.

Duke opens the season with consecutive Friday night games. After playing at Charlotte on Sept. 3, the Blue Devils play their home opener at Wallace Wade Stadium on Sept. 10 against N.C. A&T. That game kicks off at 8 p.m. and will be televised by ACC Network.

The Blue Devils play on ACC Network the following week as well, facing Northwestern in a 4 p.m. game at Wallace Wade Stadium on Sept. 18.

Duke’s Thursday night game is Nov. 18, a 7:30 p.m. game against Louisville that will be televised by ESPN.

In addition to those four games, Duke plays home games with Kansas (Sept. 25), Georgia Tech (Oct. 9), Pittsburgh (Nov. 6) and Miami (Nov. 27) with road games at UNC (Oct. 2), Virginia (Oct. 16), Wake Forest (Oct. 30) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 13).

ACC football schedule

Thursday, Sept. 2

USF at NC State 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Friday, Sept. 3

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN

Duke at Charlotte, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Old Dominion at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 4

Colgate at Boston College, Noon, ACCN

Miami vs. Alabama (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 3:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced

UMass at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN

Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Clemson vs. Georgia (Duke’s Mayo Classic, Charlotte, N.C.), 7:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced

Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Sunday, Sept. 5

Notre Dame at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced

Monday, Sept. 6

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 8 p.m., ESPN – previously announced

Friday, Sept. 10

North Carolina A&T at Duke, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 11

Boston College at UMass, TBD

Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACCN

Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN

Pitt at Tennessee, Noon, ESPN

Norfolk State at Wake Forest, Noon, ACCNX

Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACCN

Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ACCNX

South Carolina State at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Appalachian State at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

NC State at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Georgia State at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Jacksonville State at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACCN

Friday, Sept. 17

UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 18

Boston College at Temple, Noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Michigan State at Miami, Noon, ABC or ESPN

Western Michigan at Pitt, Noon, RSN

Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon, FS1

Albany at Syracuse, Noon, ACCN

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Florida State at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN

Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Friday, Sept. 24

Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN

Thursday, Sept. 30

Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Oct. 15

Clemson at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 5

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 11

North Carolina at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 26

North Carolina at NC State, 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 4

ACC Football Championship Game, TBD, ABC

Charlotte, N.C. • Bank of America Stadium

ACC bowl games

Gasparilla Bowl – Thurs., Dec. 23, 2021, 7 p.m., ESPN

Military Bowl – Mon., Dec. 27, 2021, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Birmingham Bowl – Tues., Dec. 28, 2021, Noon, ESPN

First Responder Bowl – Tues., Dec. 28, 2021, 3:15 p.m., ESPN

Fenway Bowl – Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, 11 a.m., ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl – Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl – Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Holiday Bowl – TBD

Duke’s Mayo Bowl – Thurs., Dec. 30, 2021, 11:30 a.m., ESPN

Gator Bowl – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 11 a.m., ESPN

Sun Bowl – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 12:30 p.m., CBS

CFP Semifinal at the Orange Bowl – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN

CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl – Fri., Dec. 31, 2021, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Peach Bowl – Thurs., Dec. 30, 2021, 7 p.m., ESPN

Fiesta Bowl – Sat., Jan. 1, 2022, 1 p.m., ESPN