NCAA baseball live blog: ACC champion Duke headed to Knoxville region

Duke’s Marcus Johnson (23) jumps into the arms of Duke’s Michael Rothenberg (38) after Duke’s 1-0 victory over N.C. State to win the ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Duke’s Marcus Johnson (23) jumps into the arms of Duke’s Michael Rothenberg (38) after Duke’s 1-0 victory over N.C. State to win the ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

The NCAA baseball championship fields were announced on Monday. The first ACC team off the board was N.C. State. The Wolfpack (30-17) will take on Alabama (31-24) on Friday in the Ruston, La. region.

North Carolina (27-25) is headed to Lubbock to take on UCLA (35-18) on Friday at 7 ET. The Tar Heels were part of the last four in.

Florida State (30-22) is headed to the Oxford region and will take on Southern Mississippi (37-19) on Friday at 3 p.m. Georgia Tech (29-23) will take on Indiana State (30-19) in the Nashville region on Friday at 1 ET.

The Miami Hurricanes (32-19) will take on South Alabama (33-20) on Friday at 5 in the Gainesville regional. Notre Dame (30-11) will take on Central Michigan (40-16) in the South Bend region. Virginia (29-23) will take on South Carolina (33-21) in the Columbia on Friday at noon.

ACC champion Duke (32-20) will take on Liberty (39-14) on Friday at noon in the Knoxville region.

