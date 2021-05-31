NCAA baseball live blog: ACC champion Duke headed to Knoxville region

Duke’s Marcus Johnson (23) jumps into the arms of Duke’s Michael Rothenberg (38) after Duke’s 1-0 victory over N.C. State to win the ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The NCAA baseball championship fields were announced on Monday. The first ACC team off the board was N.C. State. The Wolfpack (30-17) will take on Alabama (31-24) on Friday in the Ruston, La. region.

North Carolina (27-25) is headed to Lubbock to take on UCLA (35-18) on Friday at 7 ET. The Tar Heels were part of the last four in.

Florida State (30-22) is headed to the Oxford region and will take on Southern Mississippi (37-19) on Friday at 3 p.m. Georgia Tech (29-23) will take on Indiana State (30-19) in the Nashville region on Friday at 1 ET.

The Miami Hurricanes (32-19) will take on South Alabama (33-20) on Friday at 5 in the Gainesville regional. Notre Dame (30-11) will take on Central Michigan (40-16) in the South Bend region. Virginia (29-23) will take on South Carolina (33-21) in the Columbia on Friday at noon.

ACC champion Duke (32-20) will take on Liberty (39-14) on Friday at noon in the Knoxville region.