NCAA baseball tournament starts Friday. Here’s when and how to watch, stream the games.
The Division I Baseball Championship begins Friday at noon.
The tournament is double elimination in bracket play before the championship series, which is best-of-three. Regional games will be played until June 7th and Super Regionals will begin June 11th
Here are the NCAA tournament games that will be played by North Carolina teams Duke, NC State, UNC, ECU, Campbell and Charlotte. We’ll continue to update this story with scores and the schedule throughout the weekend. Check back for updates.
Friday’s schedule
Duke vs. Liberty, noon, Knoxville Regional, ACC Network
ECU vs. Norfolk State, noon, Greenville Regional, Listen on 94.3
NC State vs. Alabama, 2 p.m., Ruston Regional, ESPN3
Charlotte vs. Maryland, 6 p.m., Greenville Regional, ESPN3
UNC vs. UCLA, 7 p.m., Lubbock Regional, ESPN News
Campbell vs. VCU, 8 p.m., Starkville Regional, ESPN3
