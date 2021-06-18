How to watch as NC State battles Stanford in the College World Series opener Saturday

N.C. State head coach Elliott Avent greets players, including Vojtech Mensik (6) during introductions before during N.C. State’s game against Duke in the ACC Baseball Championship game at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

For N.C. State’s players, there have been two goals: Get to Omaha, and win one for head coach Elliott Avent.

The Wolfpack can’t take one step without the other, and the first order of business was accomplished by winning the Arkansas Super Regional last weekend.

Now the Wolfpack (35-18) face Stanford (38-15), the first obstacle in the way of the title that’s eluded Avent during his time in the dugout. The longtime N.C. State skipper had a shot in 2013 and it’s taken him eight years to return.

The current Wolfpack team wanted to check an ACC title off of Avent’s list of championships, but fell to Duke, 1-0, in the conference tournament title game. N.C. State had bigger goals for their passionate coach.

“That was our goal at the beginning of the season,” junior Austin Murr told the media on Friday. “Certainly this was goal number two on our list, goal number one was to get here and win it. We have a shot now.”

Avent has said over and over again that this event, the CWS, was something he desperately wanted this team to experience. Stepping out to practice at TD Ameritrade Park, Murr told the press things didn’t set in until he saw the logo on the field. Since they’ve been in Omaha each day a different teammate expresses to him how shocked they are to be there.

They won’t need to be pinched when the bright lights hit them, as long as they are having fun.

“If I’m not having fun, why am I playing?” Murr said. “That’s kind of our mindset as a team really. Everyday we have a job, our job is to get 1 percent better everyday, but have some fun and keep playing the game we love.”

Special Father’s Day

The Wolfpack will spend Father’s Day in Omaha. Earlier this week Avent, who lost his dad in January, talked about returning to the CWS without his dad in the stands.

Avent told the media he felt like his dad, who lived until he was 93, hung on for two things — to watch the New York Yankees and the Wolfpack.

The longtime coach said his dad “retired early” but will be there with him in another way over the course of the tournament.

“When we were 1-8 in conference I thought maybe daddy didn’t want to stick around and watch us play because it was too hard,” Avent quipped. “Now where we are now, I think he retired early so he could help me in a different place and help this team do something special.”

Along the Father’s Day tone, Murr talked about his dad, who worked a night shift during his prep days, sleeping in his car to get rest in order to watch Murr play in tournaments.

“Everything he’s done for me it’s been incredible,” Murr said. “I certainly wouldn’t be here without him.”

Exposure

N.C. State is one of eight teams remaining and the rest of their games will be played on ESPN over the next two weeks. That kind of exposure is amazing for the program.

“It helps, no doubt,” Avent said. “Recruits right now that haven’t made their decision, this exposure is a plus.”

Avent has his next two classes set (baseball looks out far in advance) and one player spoke about his future team playing on TV. But now is time for the current team.

“There’s where you have to keep the focus,” Avent said. “We’re here to play baseball and everything we think about is how we can help this team win.”

N.C. State vs. Stanford

WHEN: Saturday, June 19, 2 p.m. EST

WHERE: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Neb.

WATCH: ESPN