NC State’s CWS game against Vanderbilt delayed due to health and safety protocols

The start of N.C. State’s College World Series game with Vanderbilt Friday is being delayed due due to health and safety protocols, the NCAA announced.

Vanderbilt posted its starting lineup around 1:15 p.m. but N.C. State has yet to post its lineup.

N.C. State needs to beat Vanderbilt either today or in a possible Saturday game to reach the best-of-three College World Series championship series for the first time in program history.

Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer.
