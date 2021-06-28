ACC

Here are the matchups and schedule for college basketball’s ACC-Big 10 Challenge

The 2021 ACC-Big 10 Challenge includes Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, left against Louisville and Duke and Coach K, right, against Ohio State.
The ACC-Big 10 Challenge matchups are set to begin November 29, the ACC announced Monday.

Each game will be televised on ESPN’s networks. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Big10/ACC Challenge schedule

Monday, November 29

Iowa at Virginia

Notre Dame at Illinois

Tuesday, November 30

Clemson at Rutgers

Duke at Ohio State

Florida State at Purdue

Minnesota at Pitt

Indiana at Syracuse

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Wednesday, December 1

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Michigan State

Miami at Penn State

Michigan at North Carolina

Nebraska at NC State

The ACC holds a 12-7-3 record in the annual event and a 138-113 record in Challenge games.

