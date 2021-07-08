Mack Brown leaning on trust in challenging offseason for future of UNC football

North Carolina coach Mack Brown huddles with the defensive unit during a time-out in the second quarter on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown wasn’t being a cheap date when he asked his wife, Sally, to join him in eating meals at the team’s training table every day. Brown had fielded some complaints about the food and wanted to know for himself and get Sally’s opinion, too, so he’d know what needed to be changed.

It’s been an offseason like no other in Brown’s career because college football is enduring a confluence of changes like it has never faced before. From the NCAA’s newly passed Name, Image and Likeness policies to managing a roster more likely to be influenced by the transfer portal than the NFL draft, Brown has operated more as a CEO — and occasional food critic — than dealt with football’s X’s and O’s.

Through it all, Brown leans on the one thing he prides himself on building within his team.

Trust.

“Sally and I started eating on the training table every day, what we didn’t like, we fixed,” Brown said to reporters during an hour-long video conference on Thursday. “... Everything that they’ve asked us to do, we’ve done. And that’s the way you build trust.”

Brown mentioned the upgrades Carolina has made to its turf, player lounge and locker room that was all player-driven. They feel empowered to speak out and trust the coaching staff is going to listen.

Brown is depending on that honest exchange to continue for the sake of the program.

The NCAA passed legislation last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic essentially saying last season would not count against anyone’s eligibility. But because it did not change the maximum scholarship allowance of 85, Brown has to be more deliberate about how many scholarship offers he gives for the Class of 2022.

So Brown has probed his current team to get an idea of who will stay, who might leave by transfer or by turning pro earlier than he ever has before. Certain players he’s asked if they are projected to be taken in the top three rounds of the NFL draft, would they leave? Some players he’s asked if they don’t get the playing time they envision this season, would they want to transfer?

“Because with COVID and with roster management the way it is right now, we need to know how many scholarships we think we’ll have available next year,” Brown said. “So conversations have been more direct, but we’re getting more information than ever before at an earlier time, which I think will really help our team.”

It’s an open discussion and certainly decisions can change for players as the season plays out. But the dialogue should ensure Brown doesn’t offer more scholarships than he has to give out.

“The players understand that we’re doing for them what we tell them that we will do,” Brown said. “They reciprocate by being very direct and very honest with us on the way back and they know that we’re not going to break their confidence.”

NIL: A new frontier

Brown is spending much of his time in the offseason making sure his players are informed about NIL from the potential taxes, to dealing with agents, to its possible impact on Pell Grant recipients.

One thing he’s confident about it is that players, like quarterback Sam Howell, who stand to make more than others, won’t create jealousy and create problems within the Heels’ locker room.

“We’re so direct with our team, everybody knows Sam’s the guy,” Brown said.

Brown recalled UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham telling the team two years ago that NIL was on the horizon and not everyone would have the same money-making opportunities. Howell, at the time, said he didn’t like it for that reason.

Brown has emphasized to the Heels not to put the “brand before ball.”

“Players understand what it is and guys that aren’t playing as much know you better get your degree,” Brown said. “You may get an opportunity for a little money here or there, like a regular student, but you’re still going to have to get a job when you get through with this. So don’t get carried away with name, image and likeness because of what you’re reading and hearing to a point that you think you don’t have to work.”

UNC players will to campus on Aug. 4 to begin fall camp.