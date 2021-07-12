Clemson two-sport signee Bubba Chandler taken on Day Two of MLB Draft

Clemson quarterback Bubba Chandler was drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday. Jeremy Johnson/Athens Banner-Herald

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Clemson quarterback and baseball signee Bubba Chandler with the 72nd pick during the MLB Draft’s third round on Monday.

The selection comes with a slot value, or projected signing bonus, of $870,700.

Chandler was projected to go around the mid to late part of the first round, but was still on the board when the second round began on Monday. MLB.com senior writer Jim Callis had the Georgia native as one of the top three players still available heading into Day Two of the draft.

“No matter what happens tonight, I can’t fathom how much the good lord blessed me! Stay true to him and dreams will come true!” Chandler posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon ahead of the first round.

The 18-year-old right-handed pitcher/shortstop proved his mettle after a standout senior season at North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia. He batted .411 with eight home runs while posting an 8-1 pitching record with a 1.25 ERA, helping his squad reach the Class 4A baseball semifinals. Perfect Game ranked him as the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in the state of Georgia and fourth in the country.

Chandler’s versatility as either a shortstop or pitcher, as well as his overall athleticism, made him an attractive prospect for many teams with a need at either spot. His pitching has been a point of emphasis, though, with his fastball reaching 97 mph.

“What’s interesting about him is you get split opinions from teams as to which way he’s better,” Jim Callis said. “I had teams who are convinced he’s better as a switch-hitting shortstop with solid power and solid speed, and obviously strong arm. Then I had teams that think he’s better as a pitcher and was up to 97. He’s got good secondary pitches and athletic delivery. ... He’s super talented.”

Chandler had originally committed to play baseball at Georgia, but switched his commitment to Clemson on May 20, 2020 when given the opportunity to play football as a quarterback, where he also had success as a three-year player for the Titans. He reported to campus on June 24 with the understanding that he would get drafted and still had the option of going pro.

Even though he didn’t get taken in the first round, he still may decide to leave, depending on how much money is offered. The MLB signing deadline is 11:59 p.m. Aug. 1, which gives the two-sport athlete just under three weeks to make a decision.

Should he decide to begin his professional baseball journey, it wouldn’t be the first time a Clemson signee has done so before reaching the diamond for the Tigers. In 2019, the program had three signees drafted — two opted to bypass college: Nasim Nunez, who was selected by the Miami Marlins in the second round; and Gavin Collyer, who went to the Texas Rangers in the 12th round.

Jonathan French, who was drafted in the 30th round by the Cleveland Indians, opted to stick with the Tigers and hit .248, starting in 27 of 31 games played this past spring as a redshirt freshman. All three share another commonality with Chandler as Georgia natives.