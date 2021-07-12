Here are the players with ties to North Carolina selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

With the 2021 MLB Draft underway, here are the players with North Carolina ties being selected.

Pick #16: Kahlil Watson, SS, Wake Forest HS (NC), Miami Marlins

First on the list, Kahlil Watson was selected by the Marlins and is the first prep shortstop to be selected in the first round since Corey Seager in 2012, according to MLB.com. For his career at Wake Forest High School, Watson holds a .477 batting average and 61 steals. Watson, 18, also committed to NC State.

Pick #23: Gavin Williams, RHP, East Carolina, Cleveland Indians

Gavin Williams led the ECU Pirates to the Nashville Super Regional in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship tournament. Williams finished the season with 130 strikeouts and a 10-1 record in 15 appearances.

Pick #24: Ryan Cusick, RHP, Wake Forest, Atlanta Braves

Originally from Sudbury, Mass., Cusick joined the Demon Deacons in the 2019 season and amassed 206 career strikeouts. Cusick stands at 6’6 and 235 pounds, and he led his team with 108 strikeouts this season. He led the ACC with 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pick #41: Connor Norby, 2B, East Carolina, Baltimore Orioles

Connor Norby finished his sophomore season as an All-American, along with his teammate, Gavin Williams. Norby finished the season with 102 hits, 64 runs, 51 RBI and a .415 batting average.

Pick #75: Tyler McDonough, 2B, NC State, Boston Red Sox

Tyler McDonough led the Wolfpack in 2021 with 79 hits and 58 runs, while also batting .339. He also tied for first place with 15 home runs. Though NC State’s tournament run was cut short, he managed to total 11 hits and 6 runs during its run.

Pick #89: Jose Torres, SS, NC State, Cincinnati Reds

Jose Torres, a teammate of Tyler McDonough, finished the season with 57 hits and 44 RBI in 52 appearances this season. In 69 career games, Torres totaled 77 hits with a .300 batting average and 13 home runs. He was named as a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball in 2020.

Pick #90: Austin Love, RHP, UNC, St. Louis Cardinals

Finishing 12th in the nation with 129 strikeouts thrown, Austin Love is the first Tar Heel to be drafted to the major leagues in 2021. He finished his UNC career with 210 strikeouts in 183.2 innings pitched.

Pick #97: Mason Miller, RHP, Gardner-Webb, Oakland Athletics

A former transfer from Waynesburg, Mason Miller held an 8-1 record for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. He tossed 121 strikeouts on the season with a 3.30 ERA.

Pick #138: Caleb Roberts, C, UNC, Arizona Diamondbacks

The second Tar Heel off the board, Caleb Roberts ends his UNC career with 86 hits and 68 runs in 112 games played. This season, he posted 51 hits, 44 runs and 10 home runs.

Pick #140: Evan Justice, LHP, NC State, Colorado Rockies

Evan Justice tossed 74 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched in 2021. He also delivered a 5-2 record, bringing his career record to 11-2. After four seasons at NC State, Justice recorded a total of 147 Ks.

Pick #147: Ethan Murray, SS, Duke, Milwaukee Brewers

Ethan Murray, who played three seasons at Duke, totaled 135 career hits and nine career home runs. This season, Murray tallied 62 hits and 22 RBIs in 54 games played.

This list will be updated as players are drafted.