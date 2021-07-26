Clemson favored to win seventh straight ACC title

Clemson is favored by the media to win its seventh straight ACC championship. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Clemson is favored to nab its seventh straight ACC championship, the conference announced on Monday morning.

Almost 150 media members voted in the preseason poll with the Tigers garnering 125 first-place votes. North Carolina came in second with 16 votes and Miami picked up three votes. Georgia Tech, NC State and Virginia each received a first-place vote.

Clemson garnered 146 votes to win the Atlantic Division, and the media projected the Tar Heels to come out on top of the Coastal Division (109). NC State was given one first-place vote to win the Atlantic — the only school other than Clemson to receive any recognition.

The Tigers’ ACC reign began in 2015 with that team beating North Carolina, 45-37, in the ACC title game. During the six-year span, they’ve boasted a 46-3 record against league foes.

Clemson will be looking for title No. 7 this season and appear in the ACC championship game, which is set for Dec. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.