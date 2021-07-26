Clemson again picked atop ACC preseason poll; UNC selected tops in Coastal division

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney mwalsh@thestate.com

A panel of 147 media members again picked Clemson to win the ACC football championship to the surprise of no one. That same panel picked North Carolina and N.C. State as the most likely challengers to the Tigers’ throne.

The Tar Heels got 16 votes overall, compared to the Tigers’ 125 first-place votes, to emerge as the ACC title holder. UNC was, however, the overwhelming favorite to win the Coastal Division garnering 109 first-place votes, well ahead of Miami’s 28 votes in second place. Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Georgia Tech each received first-place votes for the division. Duke, picked last in the Coastal, was the lone team that did not.

N.C. State was picked to finish second to Clemson in the Atlantic Division. The Wolfpack had one first-place vote, which kept the Tigers from being a unanimous favorite. The Pack was followed by Boston College, Florida State, Wake Forest, Louisville and Syracuse.

The Tigers won the ACC title for a sixth straight season last year and a berth in the College Football Playoff. It also marked the seventh time in the last nine seasons that the ACC media preseason poll chose Clemson as the champion including the last four years.

The Heels were Coastal favorites for just the second time ever. The first time was in 2016, which came after their only division championship in 2015.

The ACC football championship is set for Dec. 4 in Charlotte.

ACC Preseason Poll

Overall Champion (147 total votes)

Clemson - 125

North Carolina - 16

Miami - 3

Virginia - 1

Georgia Tech - 1

NC State - 1

Atlantic Division Total points (First-place votes)

Clemson – 1,028 (146)

NC State - 804 (1)

Boston College - 638

Florida State - 510

Wake Forest - 472

Louisville - 462

Syracuse - 202

Coastal Division

North Carolina - 979 (109)

Miami - 881 (28)

Virginia Tech - 582 (3)

Pitt - 576 (1)

Virginia - 540 (2)

Georgia Tech - 340 (4)

Duke - 218