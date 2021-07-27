Here’s the Duke football player who earned a preseason All-ACC selection for 2021

Duke running back Mataeo Durant earned the nod for preseason All-ACC on Tuesday, the lone Duke player to receive a selection on the team.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Durant enters his senior season off the heels of a career year. In 11 games, he posted 817 rushing yards to go along with eight scores from the backfield in 2020. He also displayed his versatility in the passing game, adding 12 catches for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Through three seasons at Duke, Durant sits at 1,545 all-purpose yards. The senior out of McCormick, S.C., is poised for a breakout season in 2021. Having led the Blue Devils in yards and touchdowns at running back last year, he closes out his college tenure as the team’s feature backfield player.

Durant’s signature game last season came against Syracuse when he totaled 163 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the hosting Orange in a victory. He delivered four games of more than 100-yards in 2020 as well. In addition to the Syracuse game, he had two other games with multiple touchdowns scored.

After finishing 2-9 last season, the Blue Devils will rely heavily on their preseason All-ACC selection in the fall.