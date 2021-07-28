How 2022 commitments are falling in line with Clemson’s recent recruiting classes

If its position holds for the rest of the year, Clemson will have a top 10 recruiting class for the fifth year in a row with the Class of 2022. AP

Clemson continues to blaze the recruiting trail and picked up its first Class of 2022 five-star commitment in Mauldin cornerback Jeadyn Lukus on Wednesday.

Not only is Lukus ranked the No. 1 player in South Carolina, but the five-star recruit is also one of the top 50 in the country.

The addition moved the Tigers from No. 14 to No. 10 in the nation’s recruiting classes, according to the 247Sports Composite that factors in all networks’ rankings. Should they hold the position or improve upon it, Dabo Swinney and Co. will have brought in a top 10 class for a fifth year in a row and in the sixth of the past eight years.

Clemson has achieved the feat with 11 commits and trails only Florida State (No. 8) in the overall rankings among ACC team. The Seminoles have 17 commits so far, which includes two five-star recruits in cornerback Travis Hunter, who held an offer from the Tigers, and Sam McCall, who is listed as an athlete.

For the past five years, Clemson has had the best recruiting class in the conference and has been in the ACC’s top 5 for 13 years. In 2016, the Tigers were second only to the Seminoles, who brought in 17 four-stars out of 25 commits to Clemson’s 11 four-stars out of 21 commits. Both only had one five-star player as well, with the Tigers landing defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

“I think some of the players that we were able to get at Florida State started going to Clemson,” ACC Network and former Seminoles quarterback EJ Manuel said. “I think that’s really what college football really comes down to is recruiting. If you can get the right recruits in there and the right guys that believe in what the coach is trying to get them to do, which is what they’ve built there at Clemson and obviously, the facilities are beautiful.”

Clemson still has plenty of time to add on to the recruiting class and improve in the conference and national recruiting standings.

The 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have Grimsley High School’s five-star defensive lineman Travis Shaw, the No. 1 player in North Carolina, as a lock to commit to Clemson as well as offensive tackle Mason Johnstone (Greenville), four-star athlete Jaren Kanak and four-star edge player DJ Wesolak (Missouri). Kanak is the top-ranked recruit in Kansas and was reportedly timed a 10.37-second 100-meter dash, which was a personal best.

With less than five months to go before the early signing period, Clemson’s chances are high for securing another highly-touted recruiting class and translating it to success. The Tigers have won six ACC championships in a row with six straight College Football Playoff appearances and are looking for No. 7 in both categories this year.

“That program does such a great job of preparing their guys for the (big) moment,” ACC Network analyst and Sirius XM host Roddy Jones said. “That’s why you come to Clemson.”

Where Clemson recruiting ranks

According to 247Sports Composite team rankings.

2010: No. 27

2011: No. 10

2012: No. 20

2013: No. 15

2014: No. 16

2015: No. 9

2016: No. 11

2017: No. 16

2018: No. 7

2019: No. 10

2020: No. 3

2021: No. 5

2022: No. 10*

* denotes not yet final