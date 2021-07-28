SLED has ‘active investigation’ involving former Clemson player

SLED has an active investigation involving former Clemson running back Yusef Kelly, which began in December.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has an active investigation involving former Clemson running back Yusef Kelly.

“No additional information is available while the investigation is ongoing,” SLED public information officer Tommy Crosby told The State on Wednesday.

The investigation began in December 2020, Crosby confirmed.

Kelly was, at one point, employed by the Easley Police Department but no longer works there. An Easley police spokesperson couldn’t confirm a specific date for Kelly’s departure or whether it was connected to SLED’s investigation, but various media reports Wednesday indicated that Kelly was terminated from the department April 28.

WYFF TV in Greenville, citing records from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, reported misconduct as the reason Kelly was fired from his Easley job. Those documents, according to WYFF, said that “during the course of a criminal investigation Mr. Yusef Kelly did make false, misleading, deceitful and incorrect statements to law enforcement officers with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.”

Kelly played at Clemson for three seasons and perhaps is best known for photos that captured him kicking a South Carolina player in the head during a brawl between the two squads in 2004.