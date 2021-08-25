UNC football’s defensive backfield: From revolving door to position of strength. Here’s how

North Carolina’s Kyler McMichael (1) stops Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith (0) after a 14-yard pass completion in the third quarter during the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, January 2, 2021in Miami Gardens, Florida. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The attrition North Carolina went through at cornerback last season made it seem like, at times, it didn’t have anyone to play the position. Now, it seems like the Tar Heels have too many to just choose two.

In addition to wondering who is going to start, it’s fair to question how they will handle the rotation, starting with cornerback.

Carolina returns junior Kyler McMichael and sophomore Tony Grimes, the tandem that played the bulk of the snaps in the final four games last season. Sophomore Storm Duck is back, too. He made nine starts as a freshman in 2019 and was a game one starter last season before suffering a season-ending injury the second game of the season at Boston College.

“Storm Duck coming back, for example, has really pressed that corner group,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “So Kyler and Tony Grimes and Storm, Dae Dae Hollins, those guys are competing hard to get on the field. And we were trying to find corners two years ago, we didn’t have enough to play.”

UNC defensive backs coach Dre Bly said Duck arguably the best corner in the ACC at the time of his injury. And, despite a separate injury that has slowed his participation this month, Duck is now back practicing at full speed.

If the coaches have decided on their starters, they haven’t told the players yet. But truth is, the coaches simply may not have a definitive answer either.

“I have no idea how the rotation’s gonna work out yet, but it’s a very competitive room,” McMichael said. “We push each other every single day. I mean everyone in that room is just so talented. Everyone has their own special quality to them, whether it’s ball skill, speed, physicality, so it’s definitely going to be interesting to see how it plays out. But just the more depth, the better.”

Bly said getting everyone playing time will likely work itself out. During his playing days at corner, he said he averaged 60 snaps a game. But in today’s game, offenses run more no-huddle and fast tempo, which has pushed it to 80 snaps a game.

“That’s a lot of running man,” Bly said. “Our guys are aware that they’re going to need breathers and my guys aren’t aren’t selfish. My guys aren’t going to be selfish at all.”

Six different players had a chance to start at cornerback last season, including Hollins, who Bly also complimented for having a good fall camp. McMichael made the most starts with eight followed by Patrice Rene’s five. Rene transferred to Rutgers to play his super senior year.

Duck’s injury changed the lineup, but so did a lack of consistency. When Wake Forest rolled up more than 400 passing yards on the Heels, it caused the final change ,and UNC decided to go with its youth.

Grimes had reclassified from the class of 2021, so it took the better part of a season for him to get comfortable in the system. But once he did, the former five-star recruit took advantage of his opportunity. Once he entered the game in the second half against the Deacons, he never came off the field for the rest of the season.

Grimes has only gotten better now that he’s had a full offseason of strength training and being able to participate in spring drills.

“Talent is going to take you far,” Grimes said. “But once you know football, once you know the routes combination, like where they line up and when they’re going to run this — that’s when you separate yourself.”

McMichael, like Grimes, was inexperienced at cornerback before getting his first chance to be an every down player last season. During his freshman year at Clemson, McMichael mainly participated on special teams.

He said last year’s experience has given him more confidence heading into this season.

“Now that I’m out on the field, it’s not a whole lot of thinking it’s about I know my plan, I know my assignment, now it’s just going out there playing and making plays,” McMichael said. “Last year you saw more of me, I guess you could say, playing more conservative. This year, a goal of mine is to be more of a ball hawk, anticipate things more, just be a playmaker.”

One thing the Heels could use is more playmakers in the secondary. Carolina had only eight interceptions as a team last year and of those, Grimes and Hollins were the only two cornerbacks with a pick.

Turnovers have been a point of emphasis on the defense. After a year of just trying to line up correctly, Grimes believes the cornerbacks will contribute more to the Tar Heels’ takeaway totals.

“One thing coach Bly really, speaks on and pushes us — and (defensive coordinator coach Jay) Bateman and coach Brown — is make a play on the ball,” Grimes said. “When the ball is in the air, the DBs we have to make a play on the ball because that’s what changes games.”

Projected UNC secondary depth chart







CORNERBACKS







STARTERS







Tony Grimes (SO) 6-0 190 Kyler McMichael (JR) 6-0 210 RESERVES







Storm Duck (SO) 6-0 205 Dae Dae Hollins (JR) 6-2 210











STRONG SAFETY







JaQurious Conley (SO) 6-0 210 Cam’Ron Kelly (JR) 6-1 210











FREE SAFETY







Trey Morrison (SR) 5-9 190 Giovanni Biggers (JR) 6-1 195











NICKELBACK







Don Chapman (JR) 6-1 195 Trey Morrison (SR) 5-9 190

