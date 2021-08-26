Clemson offense deepens with recovery of Phommachanh, Ngata

After tearing his Achilles in April, Clemson QB Taisun Phommachanh has been cleared to play. FOR THE STATE

How quickly things can change.

Clemson redshirt freshman quarterback Taisun Phommachanh was believed to be out for the 2021 season after tearing his Achilles during the spring football game. Four months later, he’s been cleared to play.

On Thursday, Tigers head football coach Dabo Swinney called it a miracle.

Redshirt freshman Hunter Helms stepped in as Clemson’s backup quarterback to starter D.J. Uiagalalei. With the full recovery, Phommachanh will regain his position as the second-string quarterback. During the 2020 season, the Connecticut native played in four games as the third-string signal caller and completed 5 of 7 passes for 17 yards to go along with 25 yards on seven carries.

The Tigers had more positive news with wide receiver Joseph Ngata returning to practice this week. The junior had been out for a good portion of fall camp while dealing with a hamstring issue.

Ngata struggled with injuries last year as well, but managed to make seven catches for 83 yards in 2020. He’ll be part of a deep receiving group that also got back redshirt junior Justyn Ross at the beginning of fall camp. Ross was out for the whole 2020 season following a spinal surgery.

Clemson opens the season against Georgia at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.