Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Georgia kickoff time, odds, stream, top players, TV info

Clemson is set for a prime-time television slot to start the season as the No. 3 Tigers take on No. 5 Georgia. Here’s what you need to know about the restored rivalry:

When does Clemson play Georgia?

Who: No. 3 Clemson (0-0) vs. No. 5 Georgia (0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (full capacity is 74,867)

Watch/TV: ABC

Watch/Stream: ESPN app

Radio: 730 AM in the Charlotte area and 105.5 FM in the Clemson area (see all Clemson radio affiliates here)

Satellite radio: Sirius 134, XM 193

Series history: Georgia has a comfortable lead in the all-time series, 42-18-4, though the Bulldogs split a home-and-home series with Clemson in 2013 and 2014. The two have only played in a neutral site eight times.

Weather forecast for Charlotte, NC on Saturday

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 86. Low 65

Clemson-Georgia, ACC betting odds for Saturday football games

Odds according to ESPN Chalk unless otherwise noted.

Noon: Boston College (-46.5) vs. Colgate

3:30 p.m.: Alabama (-19.5) vs. Miami

4 p.m.: Pitt (-38) vs UMass

7 p.m. Ohio vs. Syracuse (-1.5)

7:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech (-18) vs. Northern Illinois

7:30 p.m.: Virginia (-33) vs. William & Mary

7:30 p.m.: Clemson (-3) vs. Georgia

Bulldogs vs. Tigers: What’s at stake

Being that it’s the first game of the season, the only two things at stake here are pride within the rivalry and starting the season 1-0. For both Clemson and Georgia, it’ll be the toughest game of the regular season before presumably winning the rest of their games and heading into their respective conference championships — and possibly the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The teams, by 2020 numbers





Clemson Georgia Points/game 43.5 32.3 Opp. points/game 20.2 20.0 Rushing yards/game 153.8 174.2 Opp. rushing yards/game 112.7 72.3 Passing yards/game 348.5 249.9 Opp. passing yards/game 214.2 248.7 Yards/game 502.3 424.1 Opp. yards/game 326.8 321.0

Georgia Players to Watch

▪ CB Derion Kendrick: For the first time in his college career, the Rock Hill native will be wearing a jersey that isn’t orange, purple and/or white. Switching from Clemson to Georgia, he’ll face off against former teammates, though Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables doesn’t see that as having a factor in the game.

▪ QB J.T. Daniels: For the first time since his true freshman season with the University of Southern California 2018, J.T. Daniels is healthy. He only started and played in the Bulldogs’ final four games of the season but averaged 307.8 yards per outing. All eyes will be on Daniels, who will be missing wide receivers Arik Gilbert and George Pickens and tight end Darnell Washington, but still has experienced guys like Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton as targets.

▪ DT Jordan Davis: While Davis was projected to be a top-50 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he opted to return to school for a fourth year, which could pay off. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound lineman played and started in seven games last season, totaling 16 tackles, one for loss, with a quarterback sack while dealing with an injury. This year, Davis is one of the most experienced players on the D-line.

Clemson Players to Watch

▪ LB James Skalski: If anyone has experience playing in big games, it’s James Skalski, who Swinney considers a coach on the field. The sixth-year senior’s leadership and performance — 44 tackles in nine games played in 2020 — will be key in settling the defense early to avoid anyone getting overhyped for the big stage this early in the year.

▪ WR Justyn Ross: Clemson has a loaded receivers group, but it all starts with Justyn Ross. When the Tigers and Bulldogs kick off, it will have been 975 days since Justyn Ross has played in a football game, so he’ll be itching to show he’s still the same explosive player as before.

▪ DE Bryan Bresee: After starting in 10 of 12 games played and totaling 33 tackles and four quarterback sacks, Bryan Bresee earned freshman All American and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Bresee has a chance to follow it up with a big sophomore season as part of a deep, talented defensive line.

Clemson football depth chart

(as published in the school’s weekly game notes)

Offense:

QB: D.J. Uiagalelei (Taisun Phommachanh)

RB: Lyn-J Dixon or Kobe Pace (Will Shipley)

WR: Justyn Ross (Brannon Spector or Will Swinney or Troy Stellato)

WR: Joseph Ngata or Frank Ladson (Ajou Ajou)

WR: Frank Ladson or E.J. Williams (Beaux Collins)

TE: Braden Galloway or Davis Allen (Jaelyn Lay or Sage Ennis)

LT: Jordan McFadden (Marcus Tate)

LG: Matt Bockhorst (Paul Tchio)

C: Mason Trotter or Hunter Rayburn

RG: Will Putnam (Dietrick Pennington)

RT: Walker Parks (Mitchell Mayes)

Defense:

DE: Myles Murphy or K.J. Henry or Xavier Thomas

DT: Bryan Bresee (Ruke Orhorhoro)

DT: Tyler Davis (Tre Williams or Darnell Jefferies)

DE: Justin Foster or Justin Mascoll or Xavier Thomas

SLB: Trenton Simpson or Malcolm Greene or Tyler Venables or Barrett Carter

MLB: James Skalski (Jake Venables or Kane Patterson or LaVonta Bentley or Sergio Allen)

WLB: Baylon Spector (LaVonta Bentley)

CB: Fred Davis or Mario Goodrich or Malcolm Greene (Sheridan Jones)

SS: Lannden Zanders or Nolan Turner (R.J. Mickens or Andrew Mukuba)

FS: Nolan Turner or Joseph Charleston (Jalyn Phillips or Tyler Venables)

CB: Andrew Booth or Mario Goodrich or Malcolm Greene (Nate Wiggins)

Special Teams:

PK: B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P: Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO: B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS (PK, P): Jack Maddox (Ty Lucas)

H: Will Swinney (Drew Swinney)

PR: Justyn Ross (Michel Dukes)

KOR: Michel Dukes or Kobe Pace or Lyn-J Dixon or Will Shipley