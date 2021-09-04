ACC

Clemson missing key contributor for tonight’s game against Georgia

Clemson football
Clemson football Columbia

Clemson junior defensive tackle Tyler Davis has been ruled out of the Tigers’ season opener against Georgia.

Davis was listed as one of the starting defensive tackles, which would move up either Tre Williams or Darnell Jefferies for the starting role. Last season, Davis had seven starts in seven games played with 17 tackles, five for loss, and two quarterback sacks.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Mason Trotter, who was working for the starting center position, is also out.

On Thursday, Tigers wide receiver Brannon Spector, brother of linebacker Baylon Spector, announced he would be out indefinitely while dealing with lingering breathing issues associated with contracting COVID-19 in the spring.

Clemson vs Georgia game, TV info

Who: Clemson Tigers (0-0) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (0-0)

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

When: 7:30 pm Saturday

TV: ABC

Line: Clemson by 3

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Series history: Georgia leads 42–18–4

Profile Image of Alexis Cubit
Alexis Cubit
Alexis Cubit serves primarily as the Clemson sports reporter for The (Columbia) State newspaper. Before moving to South Carolina in 2021, she covered high school sports for six years and received a first-place award in the sports feature category from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors in 2019. The California native earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Baylor University in 2014.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service