UNC-Virginia Tech football live updates: Sam Howell, Tar Heels have something to prove
North Carolina kicks off its season at Virginia Tech. News & Observer staff writer C.L. Brown and columnist Luke DeCock are in Blacksburg to capture the action. Check back here for updates as the game progresses.
It’s been quite a while since the No. 10 Tar Heels began a season with such promise and potential and at 6 p.m. they’ll finally get a chance to prove if it’s worth the hype. Carolina hasn’t won a season opener on the road since 1993 in a win at USC. They hope to change that tonight against a Virginia Tech team that is 1-11 at home against ranked teams since 2010.
Captains chosen
UNC’s captains for the game are quarterback Sam Howell, guard Josh Ezeudu, defensive end Tomon Fox and linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel.
