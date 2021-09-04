Uiagalelei and the Clemson offense no match for Georgia in a packed house in Charlotte

Clemson’s QB D.J. Uiagaleleiis, left, sacked by Georgia’s Nolan Smith during the Duke’s Mayo Classic at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

READ MORE College Football Week 1 Scores, highlights analysis from around NC and SC this week Expand All

D.J. Uiagalelei had been down before.

In his first start with Clemson last season, he rallied the Tigers in the second half for a comeback victory over Boston College.

Boston College, however, isn’t fifth-ranked Georgia.

A strong fourth-quarter effort from the No. 3 Tigers was matched by the Bulldogs’ defense, which picked up where it left off last year. Georgia’s D, which was the nation’s top-ranked rush defense a year ago, recorded seven sacks and scored the team’s first points in the season-opening 10-3 victory over the Tigers on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

It took the Tigers’ offense a while longer to get rolling but found some momentum after a 44-yard snag from Joseph Ngata near the beginning of the fourth quarter. While the squad didn’t reach the end zone by the end of the series, it settled for a 22-yard field goal from BT Potter for the 10-3 deficit.

On Clemson’s next drive, the Tigers went for it on fourth-and-5 from Georgia’s 45-yard line with 4:49 remaining. Uiagalelei, who was sacked three plays earlier, had his pass to E.J Williams fall incomplete. From there, the Bulldogs stuck with their usual offensive M.O. and kept the ball on the ground, forcing Clemson coach Dabo Swinney to use all of the team’s timeouts during the drive only to never get the ball back.

Georgia’s lone first-half points came via a 74-yard pick-six from safety Christopher Smith. It was Uiagalelei’s first career interception thrown in college, and Smith’s first to pick off.

Clemson had negative rushing yards for most of the game and finished with a net of two yards on the ground. Uiagalelei was 19-of-37 passing for 178 yards. Joseph Ngata was Uiagalelei’s favorite target with six catches for 110 yards.

Clemson limited Georgia to 256 total yards and the Bulldogs’ only offensive points were a 22-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Week 1: Where ACC Heisman dreams go to die. pic.twitter.com/w03SVc3mIl — Matt L. Stephens (@MattStephens) September 5, 2021

Key numbers

2010. The Bulldogs posted a shutout in the first half. It’s the first time the Tigers have been held scoreless after two quarters for the first time since playing NC State on No. 6, 2010 at home. Clemson went on to win that contest, 14-13.

44. Joseph Ngata’s 44-yard catch in the fourth quarter propelled Clemson to score its first points of the game via BT Potter’s field goal with 9:06 left in the game.

2014. The last time Clemson lost its season opener was 2014, which was also to Georgia. The Tigers bounced back, however, and finished the season 10-3. They beat Oklahoma, 40-6, in the Russell Athletic Bowl that year.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina State at Clemson

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

TV: ACC Network