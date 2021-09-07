Clemson’s drops in latest Top 25 after loss to Georgia

Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini (36) brings down Clemson tight end Braden Galloway (88) during second-quarter action of the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Sideline Carolina

Clemson dropped four spots in the first weekly update to one of the major national college football polls.

The USA Today Coaches Poll now has the Tigers (0-1) ranked No. 6, down from No. 2 in that Top 25’s preseason ranking.

This comes after Clemson fell to Georgia, now ranked No. 2, in the season opener on Saturday, 10-3. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was sacked seven times with the Tigers being held to only two rushing yards.

Alabama remains No. 1. UCLA went from not ranked to No. 16 after its win over LSU. Virginia Tech climbed into the poll to No. 21 after defeated North Carolina. The Tar Heels dropped from No. 9 to No. 22.

The updated Associated Press Top 25 is expected to be released at 2 p.m.

Clemson looks to rebound when the Tigers play SC State (0-1) in the home opener at 5 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25

Rank Team Last week 1 Alabama 1 2 Georgia 5 3 Ohio State 4 4 Oklahoma 3 5 Texas A&M 6 6 Clemson 2 7 Notre Dame 7 8 Cincinnati 10 9 Florida 11 10 Iowa State 8 11 Oregon 12 12 Iowa 18 13 Penn State 20 14 Southern California 14 15 Texas 19 16 UCLA NR 17 Wisconsin 15 18 Utah NR 19 Coastal Carolina 24 20 Mississippi 25 21 Virginia Tech NR 22 North Carolina 9 23 Oklahoma State 22 24 Miami 16 25 Arizona State NR