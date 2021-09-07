Nolan Turner out again this week for Clemson. Here’s the latest injury report

Clemson safety Nolan Turner is interviewed during media day for NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in New Orleans. Clemson is scheduled to play LSU on Monday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). AP

Clemson safety Nolan Turner will be out for another week.

He’ll miss the first two games of the season, but Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney expects the sixth-year senior to be back for next weekend’s ACC opener against Georgia Tech.

Turner wasn’t included on Clemson’s injury report prior to the season opener against Georgia, but ended up not playing. He was seen in street clothes on the sideline. In his absence, freshman Andrew Mukuba and junior Jalyn Phillips started at the safety spots.

In a turn of events, Tigers wide receiver E.J. Williams may not be out after all. Swinney said on Sunday that the sophomore would be out four to six weeks after injuring his thumb against the Bulldogs, which would require surgery. Williams, however, has decided to try and play through it, taping up the thumb. As of Tuesday morning, he has yet to have the surgery.

“EJ wants to play, thinks he can play,” Swinney said Monday.