UNC to offer vaccine shots before football game Saturday. Find out where.

North Carolina’s athletics department on Thursday teamed with Campus Health to announce that it will offer free COVID-19 vaccination shots at Kenan Stadium on Saturday just before its 7:30 p.m. football game against Georgia State.

As an added incentive, those who receive the vaccine will also get two free tickets to one of the Tar Heels’ home football games. Next week’s game against Virginia is not included, but it could be any one of six remaining games against Duke (Oct. 2), Florida State (Oct. 9), Miami (Oct. 16), Wake Forest (Nov. 6) or Wofford (Nov. 20).

There will be two tents where participants can go to receive the vaccine at Gate 5 and Gate 6 on the southwest side of the stadium from 4- 7 p.m. The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available -- and that includes for those only needed a second shot of Moderna or Pfizer.

We're excited to partner with @UNCHealthyHeels to offer Covid-19 vaccines before Saturday's game in Kenan + free tickets to a future @UNCFootball game for those who do!



️ » https://t.co/VK8XwUCBtx#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/excsR0QoeO — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) September 9, 2021

One caveat is that booster shots are not available. Participants are reminded to bring their vaccine cards.

When UNC released it was returning to full attendance at football games, it subsequently announced it would not require fans to be vaccinated nor wear masks at outdoor venues, keeping in step with the state’s currently guidelines. Fans are asked to wear masks in closed areas like bathrooms and stadium elevators.

“We need to do everything we can to keep each other safe, and that includes getting vaccinated for COVID-19 – and encouraging others to get vaccinated, as well,’‘ UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. “We appreciate partnering with Campus Health to offer this important service as we welcome our fans back to Kenan Stadium.”

The Tar Heels (0-1) haven’t played in front of a capacity crowd at home since a 56-7 win over Mercer back on Nov. 23, 2019. Last season attendance was limited due to COVID-19 protocols that capped attendance at Kenan Stadium to roughly 3,500 fans.