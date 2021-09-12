Alabama, Georgia remain constant atop a volatile AP Top 25 football poll this week

Alabama running back Trey Sanders (6) breaks loose against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) AP

College football never disappoints. Rise, wash, repeat.

Just when the “experts” think they have it figured out, Oregon travels across the county and knocks out Ohio State in the big house or Arkansas steams past Texas in Austin.

The Top 25 can be a crapshoot at times and that’s what makes college football unique. One thing’s for sure, though, the top dog stays the top dog, or dogs. SEC heavyweights Alabama and Georgia remain one and two, perhaps on a collision course for the SEC title game in December. Of course, a lot can happen between now and then.

For the time being, they’ll remain atop of the throne and watch all the madness unfold beneath them.

Here’s a look at my Top 25 ballot for Week 2:

1 Alabama (2-0) - Defeated Mercer, 48-14.

The Tide didn’t play down to the competition, handling Mercer in a similar fashion to how they handled Miami in week 1.

2 Georgia (2-0) - Defeated UAB, 56-7

After producing just 10 points against Clemson in the opener, the Blazers were just what the doctor ordered for the Bulldogs in week two. Perfect tune up game as UGA starts SEC play next week versus South Carolina.

3 Oklahoma (2-0) - Defeated Western Carolina, 76-0

Whatever bad mood Tulane put the Sooners in, the Catamounts had to pay for it in week two. The Sooners took care of business and benefitted from an upset in Columbus to move up the polls. Speaking of which.

4 Oregon (2-0) - Defeated No. 3 Ohio State, 35-28

Missing their best defensive player, the Ducks rolled into the Horseshoe and put the nation on notice that they might be in the conversation for a national title in January.

5 Clemson (1-1) - Defeated South Carolina State, 49-3

Clemson begins a stretch of seven straight ACC games next week. But first, they had to work out all the offensive kinks, rolling up 504 yards against the Bulldogs.

The rest of the Top 25

6 Texas A&M (2-0) 7 Iowa (2-0) 8 Penn State (2-0) 9 Cincinnati (2-0) 10 Ohio State (1-1) 11 Florida (2-0) 12 UCLA (2-0) 13 Wisconsin (1-1) 14 Coastal Carolina (2-0) 15 Virginia Tech (2-0) 16 Mississippi (2-0) 17 Notre Dame (2-0) 18 Iowa State (1-1) 19 Arkansas (2-0) 20 Michigan (2-0) 21 Auburn (2-0) 22 North Carolina (1-1) 23 Arizona (2-0) 24 TCU (2-0) 25 Pittsburgh (2-0)