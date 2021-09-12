Clemson great Trevor Lawrence throws first NFL touchdown for Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) AP

Welcome to the NFL, Trevor Lawrence.

The former Clemson quarterback made his first professional start with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

During the first quarter, Lawrence’s first drive ended early with a three-and-out, though he managed to complete a 13-yard pass to Laviska Shenault, Jr. It didn’t take long, however, for the former Tiger to reach the end zone. He threw a 22-yard touchdown to Chris Manhertz to get the Jaguars in the scoring column one quarter later. The TD narrowed the Jaguars’ deficit, 14-7.

Lawrence was Clemson’s first-ever No. 1 NFL Draft pick, going to the Jaguars. He left the Tigers as a national champion and Heisman finalist. The Georgia native finished third all-time in passing yards (10,098) and second in completion percentage (66.6) in the Tigers’ record books with a 34-2 record as a starter.

Clemson fans were denied an opportunity to see two former Clemson quarterbacks on opposite sidelines when Houston Texans signal caller Deshaun Watson was ruled out of game, and possibly the season. Watson has actively sought to be traded while also dealing with sexual assault allegations.