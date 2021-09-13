Clemson’s kickoff time set for ACC game against NC State

Clemson takes the field before the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda) AP

The ACC announced Clemson will play NC State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The game will be played on ABC or ESPN. The TV designation will be set after this week’s games.

For Clemson, it will be the squad’s first true road contest, despite playing its season opener at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Tigers will be at home for a second straight week, hosting Georgia Tech in the ACC opener on Saturday before going on the road for three of their next four games. That starts with the Wolfpack.

Clemson holds the series lead over NC State, 59-28-1 with a 22-16 record at Carter-Finley Stadium. The last meeting between the two teams ended with the Tigers pocketing a 55-10 victory over the Wolfpack on the road in 2019.

N.C. State hosts Furman this week. The Wolfpack (1-1) have a win over South Florida and a loss to Mississippi State.

ACC football game schedule

Friday, Sept. 24

Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)

Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN (previously announced)

Saturday, Sept. 25

Missouri at Boston College, Noon, ESPN2

Richmond at Virginia Tech, Noon, ACCN

New Hampshire at Pitt, Noon, ACCNX/ESPN+

Central Connecticut at Miami 12:30 p.m., RSN

Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN ( network designation after games of Sept. 18)

ESPN ( Louisville at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Clemson Tigers 2021 football schedule

Sept. 4: Georgia 10, Clemson 3

Sept. 11: Clemson 49, South Carolina State 3

Sept. 18: vs. Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sept. 25: at NC State, 3:30 p.m. (ABC or ESPN)

Oct. 2: vs. Boston College

Oct. 9: OPEN

Oct. 15 (Fri): at Syracuse, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 23: at Pitt

Oct. 30: vs. Florida State

Nov. 6: at Louisville

Nov. 13: vs. UConn

Nov. 20: vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 27: at South Carolina