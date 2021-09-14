Talking Preps: NC State coach Dave Doeren joins the show, major Mr. Football update

On a new Talking Preps Tuesday, N.C. State coach Dave Doeren stops by the show.

We’ve also got a major update to our Mr. Football Watch List for the state’s best player. Chris will deliver the latest N.C. statewide rankings and there’s six new teams joining the polls.

Grice will breakdown his game of the week -- Catawba Ridge at South Mecklenburg -- and Ardrey Kell long snapper Jack Mowrey stops by to take on coach Greiner on the Game Show.

Mowrey is fresh off his visit to Virginia Tech last weekend.

The crew will also debate how decisions by the Union County School Board (stopping most quarantines, contact tracing), Orange County School Board (masks required, limiting fans) and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (requiring employees to have proof of vaccination or mandatory testing) will affect high school sports.

