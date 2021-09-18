Clemson vs Georgia Tech football game in lightning delay

Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) is taken down by Clemson during first-quarter action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Sideline Carolina

Georgia Tech was knocking on the door to score Saturday afternoon. And then the lightning came.

The Yellow Jackets and No. 6 Clemson went into a 30-minute lightning delay at Memorial Stadium around 5 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers were leading 7-0.

There were 32 seconds left in the second quarter of ACC opener between the two teams when lightning was detected in the area.

The Tigers and Yellow Jackets went into their respective locker rooms and are using this break as the traditional halftime. Head coaches Dabo Swinney and Geoff Collins agreed to go ahead and observe halftime and then play the remaining 32 seconds after the weather delay ends, then transition into the second half.

Georgia Tech had the ball at the Clemson 16 on third-and-17 and trailed Clemson, 7-0. It’s the first time in the game that the Yellow Jackets got into the red zone.

Fans were encouraged to exit the bleachers for the time being.

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 5:10 PM.