Dabo Swinney reacts: What Clemson coach said after loss to NC State
The Clemson football team is 2-2 overall (1-1 ACC) and has two two regular season losses for the first time since 2014. Here’s a first look at what coach Dabo Swinney said about Saturday’s 27-21 double overtime loss to North Carolina State:
▪ Swinney congratulated NC State on the win and said the Tigers have a hurting locker room.
▪ “We just got worn out.”
▪ “We’re not very good right now. That’s why we’re 2-2. It’s my job to get us better.”
▪ “You’ve got to own it. That’s where we are right now. We’ve still got eight games on our schedule.”
▪ Swinney said 2010 was the last time the Tigers have struggled this much offensively. “We’ve been an offense that’s been really, really good for a long, long time but the criticism is warranted. ... That comes with the territory because the expectation and standard at Clemson, we’re not meeting it.”
▪ “My job is to teach and grow this group up.”
